The Flavel Arts Centre in Dartmouth is currently displaying ‘Posters and Paintings from the 1960s and later’. The exhibition by David Bagott ends on Saturday January 27.
David told us about his career:
“”I started my art career at Birmingham College of Art where I got a degree in furniture and interior design, then went to the Central College of Art where I concentrated on fine art mainly oil paintings of figures and landscapes that you will see in the exhibition.
‘’I then worked at Debenhams and Harrods design offices were I designed showrooms and furniture for display.
I went on to run my own furniture shop in Old Brompton Road in London, selling mostly my own designs in pine furniture in 1968.
‘’I ran the shop for 21 years and later another showroom in Birmingham. I moved to Oxfordshire to restore an Old Smithy, a 17th century farm house which was a relaxing change from London.
‘’I moved to Dartmouth in 1997 where I took up sailing and racing at the Royal Dart Yacht Club for many years.
‘’In 2019’ I joined the Dartmouth Art Society where I have been painting scenes of Dartmouth in watercolours and acrylics that you will see at the Flavel.
The exhibition includes Rolling Stones original 1960s posters which were used to publicise the famous Concert in Hyde Park London 1969, some early film posters and oil paintings he did at Central College of Art in London also in the 60s,
David has also included some of his recent watercolour paintings done at the Dartmouth Art Society and which are mainly views of Dartmouth.
At 80 David says this may be his last exhibition and would love as many people as possible to come along and view his work.