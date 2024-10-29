Buckfastleigh-based roastery, Voyager Coffee, has successfully raised £1700 for Project Waterfall, a charity dedicated to providing clean drinking water, sanitation and education to coffee growing communities. The fundraising took place during UK Coffee Weekan industry-wide initiative celebrating all things coffee.
The funds were raised through Voyager’s ‘Evening of Coffee, Chocolate and Cocktails’, held at
the new Brew Hub in Buckfastleigh. The event saw guests enjoy a coffee cupping experience, an interactive bean-to-bar chocolate making talk and tasting with Barbers Cocoa, a live Rumtini cocktail demonstration with Hattiers Rum and a live auction, hosted by Made in Chelsea’s Cheska Hull, with all proceeds from the auction going to Project Waterfall.
In addition to the event, Voyager also raised funds through sales of their new ‘shipped by sail’
specialty coffee, Luz Helena, which was transported across the Atlantic on board The Ide Min, a wind-powered sailing cargo vessel, as part of an initiative to support sustainable shipping.
Furthermore, for every kilo of coffee sold during UK Coffee Week, Voyager donated 50p per kilo towards the charity.
Emma Davis, Managing Director of Voyager Coffee, said: “We are incredibly proud to have raised this amount for Project Waterfall. This charity is close to our hearts, as it supports the coffee-growing communities we depend on. Supporting the suppliers of our exceptional coffees is something we’re always passionate about and this is a meaningful way to give back. We could not have achieved this total without the generous contributions from local businesses and everyone who attended.”