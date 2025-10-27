With National Pumpkin Day yesterday and Halloween on the way, here are the newest guests staying at Coleton Fishacre.
Lady Butternut and Sir Gourdon O'Lantern have been seen enjoying the view of the Sitting Room with Pumpkin Patch, pondering whether to host a soirée among the cabbages.
Meanwhile W.S Ghoulbert, Sir Arthur Spookivan and Richaaaaargh D'Oyly Carte were last spotted near the stairs, discussing the recent squash-powered dirigible launched over the Thames.
Preposterous really, everyone knows guords are far too buoyant.
Must have been a butternut protoype...
