Citizens Advice South Hams is asking for volunteers to expand their assistance network in helping people with the cost of living and housing crisis.
With a grant and help from South Hams District Council last year, the charity helped more than six thousand people.
The Citizens Advice service is independent, free and confidential and deals with various issues, including benefit claims, debt, energy bills, housing, consumer problems, employment and discrimination.
The service is open to everyone in the community.
There are a wide range of volunteer roles, including advisers, administration and reception and no previous experience is required as full training and supervision is provided.
In a recent survey, 94 per cent of Citizens Advice volunteers in Devon said volunteering, had a positive impact on their wellbeing.