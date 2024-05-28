South Brent Parish Council presented members of their community with the Community Champion Awards 2024.
The Community Champion Awards are an opportunity to 'say thank you' to people who have done something special for their local community. They honour those individuals and community groups who have gone above and beyond in their communities.
Councillor Glyn Richards presented the five nominees of the awards with a shield that they will keep for a year to celebrate their achievements.
The first nomination in the adult category was Jude Bishop. Jude was nominated for her efforts across several organisations, including Sustainable South Brent, South Brent District Caring, a local refugee charity, and for leading the development of a repair café.
Mike Roberts was nominated for his tireless efforts for the Royal British Legion. Mike has acted as a Standard Bearer at the Act of Remembrance and the Remembrance Service for many years. He has also organised the hugely successful Annual Poppy Appeal.
The final adult nominee was Gary Tidball. Gary was nominated for his passion and commitment to the young footballers in South Brent. He started with an under-9s team for his son and his friends. The team went on to win the league and cup a few times over the following years, and most of them still play in the men's team.
In the junior category for the Community Champion Awards, Alice Hawkins of Dartside Explorer Unit was nominated for her help with the younger members of the Scout Troop. She was commended for her enthusiasm and being a "highly motivational young woman always willing to encourage and assist."
The final nominee was Kieran Grills, also from the Dartside Explorer Unit. He was nominated for his assistance with the younger members of the Scout Troop. Kieran was commended for his 'uncanny knack of knowing what needs doing, when, and how.'
His nominator said: "His contribution to the Explorer Unit is always a joy and is very effective. No matter what the task, tidying up, cleaning—all tasks are completed with a big smile. In short, Kieran is just great."