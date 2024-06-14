Marie Curie ambassador Paul Chuckle is asking Morrisons colleagues across Devon to vote for the charity as their next charity partner.
In a message on behalf of the end-of-life charity, Paul said: “Your support could help fund half a million hours of nursing care, and the money you raise will be used on services local to your region. So, a vote for Marie Curie means more nurses helping more people in your communities.”
If chosen, the funds raised in the partnership could help local Marie Curie teams reach more people at the end of life, expand services, and launch new ones to leave a lasting legacy in Devon communities.
Natalie Garland, Marie Curie Fundraising Manager in the South West, said: "Like Morrisons, Marie Curie is helping families in local communities every single day. Morrisons is like Marie Curie in that they understand their local communities and the unique wants and needs of the area. We’re there supporting people with everything from pain relief and symptoms to emotional needs and respite for families, so they can live the best life possible, right to the end. We're all unique, and what matters most to you matters to us – so the care Marie Curie gives will always reflect your wants and needs. Whether it’s for months, weeks, a day, overnight, or even just for one hour, we help you and your family to live the best life possible, right to the end. Vote for Marie Curie today and, together, we can reach more families in more communities.”
The Morrisons partnership could raise up to £10 million over three years, meaning the charity can deliver over half a million hours of expert nursing care to people with any illness they are likely to die from, including Alzheimer's (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney, and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson's, and advanced cancer.
If you’re living with a terminal illness or have been affected by dying, death, and bereavement, Marie Curie can help. Visit The Marie Curie Website or call the free Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309 or email [email protected].