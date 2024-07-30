We are excited to introduce a new weekly feature: 'Your Voice,' where we delve into handpicked topics for your opinion. Each week, we'll talk with residents, capturing your insights, opinions, and stories. The series aims to amplify your voice within our community, providing a platform for diverse perspectives and fostering meaningful, and sometimes fun, dialogue. Join us as we explore the issues and ideas that shape our shared experience, one conversation at a time.
This week's conversation topic is: "What is your favourite film of all time and why?"
Zoe Wigginton from the Horse Box Café said: "My favourite film of all time is Somewhere In Time starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour. The film is about them going back in time and finding each other, but they live in different times. It's a wonderful romance film."
Liz Jennings from Torbay said: "Mine is probably Pulp Fiction. I think the people they've chosen for the parts are all spot on. The whole film is very rounded; it comes back on itself. It's very complete, and it's got great dialogue and great music."
Simon Marks from Glastonbury said: "Mine is probably Pulp Fiction or Jaws, I would have thought. You can watch them many times and still spot different things that you didn't see before. Certainly, with Pulp Fiction, you've got to watch it half a dozen times and you still can't work out what's going on. There's always something new you spot. I remember watching Jaws in about 1975, I reckon when that came out. I would have been about eight then, and I still can't see when the head comes out the bottom of the boat, even now. If I was stranded on a desert island, that'd be me—two films, to be fair."
Annabelle said: "I like Mary Poppins. It just takes me out of myself. It was just so magical, and it was the first time that they had brought Disney characters into a film, where before they were mainly children and adults. It was just magical to watch and still is today."
Polly Brewer said: "My favourite film is Dear John. It's a romantic film about a boy who comes back from war and a lady who is on holiday where he lives, and then he goes back off to war again. It's a really romantic film."
Andrew Hunter from Bristol said: "My favourite film of all time is Contact with Jodie Foster. I think she's a very good actress. The film brings together a mix of science and religion. I think it's a really great film."