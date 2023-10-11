Insp. Ben Shardlow said: “Policing in the South Hams is a beautiful part of the country to deliver a service to, but it does come with some challenges. The rural characteristics can negatively impact on police visibility and how it connects with many of the smaller communities. Project Access has been set up to encourage police officers to utilise many of the local parish buildings, as a way to bridge that gap and connect with local residents. These can be used as both planned police community surgeries and as routine drop-ins by officers on patrol. Increasing the ability for our local communities to have access to the police ensures we have a better understanding of their concerns and builds more trust in our service. I thank the local Parish Councils who have agreed to be part of this new project.”