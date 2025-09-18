Joseph Rose, a healer, community leader and devoted father of two, passed away on 4 September just one week after being diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. He was 31.
His wife Kate and their children, Thalia (3) and Ahren (2), are now facing life without their husband and father. “He met illness with curiosity, courage and dignity,” Kate wrote. “Even in the face of death he was a student of life, seeking to understand healing in all its forms.”
Joseph grew up in Cornwall and, from his teens, was known as “a natural healer.” He trained in massage and spiritual healing, co-founded The Living Projects in Totnes, and became one of the youngest district councillors in the country.
Joseph’s family describe him as “a loving husband, father, son and brother,” adding: “His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Kate and the children. It will help with funeral costs, daily living, childcare, counselling and maintaining their off-grid home through the winter, and longer term to create “trust funds for the children and stable housing.”
Kate says: “Our world has been turned upside down so suddenly: one day we were living life together as a family, and the next, we are navigating unimaginable loss. This crowdfunder is a deep prayer for my children’s future. Their wellbeing — emotional, physical, and spiritual — is at the very heart of this campaign.”
The community have rallied together to raise over £23,000 for the family so far.
Joseph’s parents, Julie and David, express immense gratitude to the support already received: “As his parents, and as grandparents to little Ahren and Thalia, our greatest hope and prayer is that Kate and our wonderful grandchildren are surrounded by stability, love, and community as they find their way forward, without papa Joseph.
“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for walking with us in this time of unbearable loss.”
