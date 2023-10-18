In light of recent proposals by Devon County Council to implement Salcombe on-street pay and display parking. Salcombe Town Council is seeking community responses through a public consultation.
As this change appears imminent, Salcombe Town Council is keen to explore all implications of pay and display parking on all aspects of seasonality, time periods whether free and / or paid, and no return periods.
Salcombe Town Council are liaising with their representatives to be present at an open public meeting at 6pm on November 1 at Salcombe Rugby Club where there will be an opportunity to ask questions, everyone is invited to attend.
An online response will also is available via the website www.salcombetowncouncil.gov.uk and social media. Community comments and responses will be much appreciated.