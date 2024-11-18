The Cottage Hotel at Hope Cove was the venue for supporters of Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring who gathered together to raise much needed funds for the local charity which provides a unique free befriending service in Kingsbridge, Salcombe and the surrounding area.
Guests arrived and were greeted by the relaxing sounds of the Salcombe Jazz Trio, and after lunch guests were treated to some beautiful singing courtesy of the Salcombe Larks.
Andy Walker, Office Manager, and his team have said: “A big heartfelt thank you to William and Sarah Ireland of the Cottage Hotel and their new Manager Neil Slade and his team who ensured the event was faultless.
Thanks also to Gill Whitmore who was the inspiration for the event and to Caroline Evans and all the musicians and singers who not only gave of their time, but we must also appreciate the time given in planning and rehearsals.
“Thank you to all our contributors and in particular Tesco in Kingsbridge for their continued support.
“We would like to spread the message about how gratifying it is to visit our clients. Every client has had a life, everyone has their own unique story.
“A visit is a portal, its rewards are very much a two-way experience, that not only enhance the client’s life but also the volunteers.
“Please, if you only have a little time to spare, say a couple of hours a month, then consider becoming a volunteer if you are not already”
At the time of writing about £850 has been raised.
If you would like to contribute to push these much-needed funds up, then you can donate online at www.kascare.uk, call in to the office with card or cash, or post a cheque made out to Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring Ltd.