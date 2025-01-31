Plymouth City Council established a dental task force 18 months ago in response to a local crisis, where 23,000 people—including more than 4,000 children—are waiting to see an NHS dentist. A new city centre dental practice, run by the Peninsula Dental School at the University of Plymouth, is set to open later this year. The ‘education practice’ will offer general, urgent, and oral surgery care, staffed by undergraduate and qualified dentists, therapists, and trainees.