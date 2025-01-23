As part of its drive to create lower cost homes, South Hams District Council is investing an additional £300,0000 to bring the Clay Park housing development in Dartington one step closer to completion.
The project is the first of its kind in the South Hams and is being delivered in partnership with Aster Group and Transition Homes Community Land Trust. It will offer 39 new energy- efficient, 100 per cent social rental homes for local people and those with a strong connection to Dartington and the adjacent parishes.
With this new investment, the Council will have contributed a total of £623,000 to make the innovative housing scheme a reality. The homes, which will be available via Devon Home Choice are expected to be available from late 2026.
Located in Clay Park on Ashburton Road, Dartington, the homes will include six one-bedroom flats/maisonettes, two one-bedroom houses, 13 two-bedroom houses, 12 three-bedroom houses and six four-bedroom houses. All of the properties will be delivered to the highest energy efficiency rating, EPC A and will come with air source heat pumps and solar panels to help customers with their energy bills.
Plans for the site also include a community garden, an orchard, and a community building which will be delivered once the homes are complete.
Councillor Denise O’Callaghan, Exec Member for Housing at South Hams District Council said: “The Clay Park Development is a first for us here in the South Hams. It is the first time a Community Land Trust and housing developer has together delivered a site which offers 100 per cent of the homes available for social rent.
“There is still very much a housing crisis and a real need for genuinely affordable homes, so we know that our additional investment will go a long way in making sure local people get the homes they can afford. This is a great example of how we can work together with our communities and partners work to improve the lives of our residents.”
Ward Member for Dartington, Cllr Jacqi Hodgson: “I am delighted to support this much needed project which the Transition homes project team has worked so hard to achieve. Having been involved from the start, it’s exciting to see that these wonderful new eco-friendly homes will become available for our residents very soon.”
Erica Lewis of Transition Homes Community Land Trust said: “We are delighted that after some 16 years in the pipeline, this scheme offering much needed social rented homes to a high eco-spec is getting off the ground. We have had a great deal of support from organisations and individuals locally, including South Hams District Council whose funding and encouragement has been crucial.”
Amanda Williams Chief Investment Officer at Aster Group said: "What makes Clay Park truly special is that it is a development shaped and delivered by the local community. We welcome this additional investment from South Hams District Council which brings us one step closer toward delivering these much-needed, energy-efficient affordable homes for local people.”