It follows a move by Government to relax the rules on employing people from abroad, considered to be in ‘shortage occupations’.“Our target had been to recruit around 175 people from overseas, but we have had more than 1,000 applications so far, so we’re now hoping to appoint around 250 people over the next few months, with a view to them staying for up to five years,” says James McInnes. The close relationship between care workers and the people they care for means that language is an important consideration when recruiting. So, the Devon Alliance has set a requirement for candidates to have a higher standard of English language than the national minimum level. So far, around 60 care providers, in residential care homes and domiciliary care, have expressed interest to the council in employing the overseas staff. “We’re talking to care providers who have expressed interest about how they could also support those care workers with accommodation,” said Cllr McInnes. Up to 50 of the new recruits are arriving over coming weeks, with more arriving in a phased way throughout January and February.