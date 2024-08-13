Staff at Devon County Council's Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Ivybridge have been working closely with a local charity to help families affected by the war in Ukraine.
The facility is operated on Devon County Council’s behalf by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK and in a show of community support they have been collecting and reusing items which are then distributed to families in need.
Staff have been carefully sifting through items that come in to ensure that only those in the best condition are set aside for distribution.
So far thousands of items like disability equipment, walking frames, walking sticks, crutches, and sleeping bags, as well as camp beds, warm coats and boots have been sorted and repurposed ready to be packaged and distributed to individuals and families who have been displaced by the conflict.
Vince Besgrove, Team Leader at SUEZ said:
“We are proud to be supporting families in Ukraine. By reusing items in good condition that would have been otherwise thrown away we’re hoping that in some small way we are making a difference to people’s lives.”
They have been sourcing items alongside the Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid (PUMA). a non-profit organisation which collects essential humanitarian aid and delivers it to where it’s needed.
Made up of volunteer doctors, nurses, carers and ordinary people from different backgrounds and professions they welcome any support from individuals, businesses and groups to help in their goal of alleviating the hardship being experienced by Ukrainians.
Ali Piper, founder of PUMA has just returned from the charity’s twenty-first trip to the country, and she said:
“‘I really believe in the power of community and the importance of coming together to support those in need.
“SUEZ has been amazing in collecting much needed items like unwanted tents, sleeping bags, boots and small toys for children, all of which would have just been thrown away.”
Councillor Roger Croad, the local county councillor for Ivybridge and cabinet member for Public Health, Communities and Equality with responsibility for the waste service said:
“It’s difficult to understand the hardship being experienced by Ukrainians; their country has been invaded, they live in fear and often without the basics we take for granted.
“It’s good to hear that staff at one of our facilities have decided to help in this way. The items may be used but they have been carefully selected
“I want to thank Vince, Ali and the Suez staff for helping to make this happen.”
To find out more about urgently needed items and how you can support visit: www.plympuma.co.uk