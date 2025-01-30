South Hams District Council, working in partnership with Plymouth City Council, has successfully prosecuted a Plymouth fly tipper who left a pile of garden waste in Vinery Lane, Plymouth, which falls within the South Hams District boundary.
On April 14 2023, an Ace Plant Hire flatbed truck, driven by company Director Mr Hawken, from Plymouth, tipped the garden waste on the land at Vinery Lane, with no environmental permit.
At a hearing held at Plymouth Crown Court on December 17 2024, Ace Plant Hire and GroundWork Services Ltd and Mr Steven Hawken both pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste on land in respect of which no environmental permit was in force.
At a sentencing hearing on January 29 2025, Ace Plant was ordered to pay a fine of £100, with compensation of £100 to South Hams District Council for the clearance of waste, with 30 days to pay.
Mr Hawken was ordered to pay a fine of £2,000, with compensation to South Hams District Council of £100, and costs of £2,000, with 12 months to pay or 3 months’ imprisonment if he defaults on the Order.
Cllr Victor Abbott, South Hams District Council’s Lead Executive Member for Community Services; Operations and Leisure, said “We’re committed to coming down hard on people who disregard the environment and fly tip. I hope this successful prosecution sends a strong message out to anyone tempted to illegally dump their waste that we will take action. Fly-tipping spoils the environment for everyone and can be a danger to children, pets, and wildlife.
“I am pleased that South Hams and Plymouth Councils were able to work together to bring these successful prosecutions and hope it acts as a deterrent for the benefit of our communities and local environment.”