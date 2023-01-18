Devon County Council have warned people against travelling today, unless for essential reasons.
The warning comes after two yellow warnings were given for Devon from the Met Office, with levels of ice and snow making roads treacherous for those on the road.
The council said: "Please avoid non-essential travel today. If you must travel please do so with care and allow extra time for your journey.
"Pavements and cycle lanes could be icy and please be aware that ice can still form even on treated surfaces. A Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice remains in force throughout today."
The warning comes after the Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team reported a "huge number of collisions this morning, especially in the more rural South Devon areas".