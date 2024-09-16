South Hams District Council is warning residents to be aware of a new scam circulating.
A spokesperson for SHDC said: "We have been made aware of a potential Parking Charge Notice (PCN) scam text message, which leads to a copycat government website."
Copycat websites aim to earn your trust by mimicking official organisations, known brands, government bodies, transport companies, or couriers. Typically, these scams charge you a fee for something you can do for free, or they claim you have done something wrong and need to pay a fine to avoid further payments or legal action.
A spokesperson from SHDC added: "Please be advised that we will NOT notify residents of a PCN via text. A PCN will either be attached to your vehicle or sent to you via post. More information can be found on our website."
You should avoid any links from unknown numbers. If you're ever unsure about a message or an email, you should find the organisation’s contact number via the official website and call the customer service team to check if the message is legitimate. A genuine organisation will never ask for personal or financial details via text message.
If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, report the matter to Action Fraud or call 0300 123 2040.