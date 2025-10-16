Devon’s district councils have collaboratively joined forces to respond to government proposals to reorganise local government in the county.
In December 2024, the UK Government announced plans to simplify the structure of local government across England. Areas such as Devon, which currently has a ‘two-tier’ system comprising a county council and district councils, are being asked to develop new unitary authorities.
East Devon, West Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge, Mid Devon, North Devon and Torridge district councils, in consultation with Torbay Council, have been working together to shape a proposal. Torbay continues to work on its own submission.
The Districts’ proposal, known as the 4-5-1 model, will include; a unitary authority for West Devon, Teignbridge, South Hams and Torbay, a unitary authority for North Devon, Torridge, Mid Devon, East Devon and Exeter, and Plymouth remaining a standalone unitary authority
The proposal reflects Devon’s natural communities, travel-to-work areas, and economic geographies, and is designed to deliver more coherent planning, stronger service delivery, and a unified voice for the county for now and for the future.
To maintain strong local connections, community hubs will be introduced, supporting access to essential services. Additionally, stronger and better co-ordinated links and relationships with Town and Parishes will be possible, making community involvement easier and more influential.
The councils have undertaken a comprehensive, evidence-led process to evaluate options for reorganisation. This has included collaborative analysis and options appraisal, stakeholder engagement, and independent financial modelling to ensure a credible submission to government.
The councils have consulted widely with residents, partners, businesses, and other key stakeholders to ensure the proposals reflect the needs and ambitions of Devon’s communities. There were 5,948 responses to the councils’ various public engagement surveys, with strong participation across the county.
In a joint statement, the councils’ leaders said: “We are committed to creating councils that are built around people and place, reflecting the unique geography, economy, and identity of Devon and giving its residents services they can be proud of for generations to come. We have worked very hard across a wide geography and a range of political backgrounds to develop this plan.
“Our proposal aims to create a more effective and financially sustainable local government for Devon by aligning council boundaries with real communities and local economies. The new structure will deliver better, more integrated high-quality public services, while ensuring decisions are made closer to residents and reflect local needs.
“We want to thank our residents, businesses and wider stakeholders for their invaluable feedback throughout this process. Your views have been central to shaping our proposals and ensuring they are grounded in the lived experiences of Devon’s communities.”
The councils are continuing to refine their proposals prior to their submission based on ongoing feedback and will be holding further engagement sessions with stakeholders.
The full case for change will be submitted to the Government by the deadline of Friday 28 November 2025.
