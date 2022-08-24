“Our thoughts are with all Ukrainians at this difficult time for them. We hope those staying here will be able to celebrate, to make up for those in their homeland who are unable to. I personally remain in huge admiration of the determination and magnificent courage of the Ukrainian forces and any foreigners who have joined them to assist them in the resistance of the illegal invasion by Russian troops into a sovereign nation. We continue to do what we can with our partner organisations and councils across Devon to support our Ukrainian friends today and going forward. We are proud to fly the Ukraine flag in the South Hams on August 24 as we have been doing for many months.”