County-wide wildlife conservation charity present at show

PROTECTING and preserving Devons wildlife is top priority for county-wide charity, which has a stall at this years county show.

Devon Wildlife Trust, which has more than 80 members of staff, around 300 active volunteers and thousands upon thousands of supporters, are on hand at the Devon County Show to discuss with attendees the importance of looking after the county’s critters.

The trust, which has as many as 58 nature reserves across the county, is a part of a wider network of 46 Wildlife Trusts across the UK.

Eve Baxter of Devon Wildlife Trust said: ‘In essence we are a conservation charity based in Devon, we are dedicated to looking after and maintaining wildlife in Devon.