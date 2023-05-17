There were many people she wanted to thank including Twig of Salcombe Flowers, Father Daniel at Holy Trinity Church, The Salcombe Larks, Dave Watts Photography, Explosures Photography who were responsible for the picture on page 5 of last week’s paper, Poppy Graham who is an award-winning child singer and Lisa who is Anna’s hair and make-up artist from CNN who came down especially, along with a number of anchors from the news channel. On the morning of the wedding the groom and his friends went spear fishing and the bride’s party did some stand-up paddle boarding.