A DATE has been set for the trial of a 16-year-old boy who is accused of attempting to murder two boys at a private school in Devon.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared before Judge Peter Blair, KC at Exeter Crown Court with both the defendant and the judge appearing by live links from HMP Parc and Bristol Crown Court respectively.
The boy was not asked to enter pleas and was remanded in custody pending the next hearing on July 13 or a bail hearing in the meantime.
He is accused of two counts of attempting to murder two teenaged boys and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Henry Roffe-Silvester.
He was arrested after police were called to a school in Tiverton in the early hours of Friday, June 9.
Judge Blair set a provisional trial date for December 4, which is exactly a week before the six months custody time limit is due to expire.
He told the boy that he will be seen by members of the Youth Offending Team who may suggest a change in his remand status and by the Liaison and Diversion Service, who will carry out a preliminary psychological assessment.
The judge reminded the media that the identity of the boy and the two young complainants could not be reported because of their ages.
Mr Warren Robinson, defending, said the last few days had been “a whirlwind” for his client.