Damian Bialas of Lower Washbourne Farm, Totnes has been accused of possessing class A and class B drugs.
Plymouth Magistrates heard that on June 10 2022 while in his blue Skodia Fabia car, Bialas is alleged to have had in his possession a small bag of green herbal matter, found inside a bag in the rear of the vehicle, which was later identified as cannabis, a class B drug.
On the same day, he was found with one gram of cocaine, a class A drug, in his possession.
The case was adjourned to Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court on June 26 2023.