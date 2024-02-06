A 58 year old Devon man has appeared in court charged with people smuggling at Slapton Sands.
Tony Williams, from Lydford in North Devon, has been charged with conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration and assisting illegal immigration.
Williams appeared at Plymouth Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) alleged that a pleasure craft was used to transport at least ten migrants across the English Channel from Normandy to Slapton Sands in south Devon in June 2022.
The NCA said people were spotted running to waiting people carriers after a boat moored at the beach.
A trial is expected to take place later this year. Williams was granted conditional bail.