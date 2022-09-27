Darryn Allcorn, NHS Devon’s Chief Nurse said: “Our teams have given more than three million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to people across Devon since the programme began back in December 2020 and well over four in five eligible people received a spring booster earlier this year. As with previous doses, those most at risk from serious illness are being called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.” Care home residents and staff have been among the first to receive the Covid-19 autumn vaccine in Devon and hundreds more people have already been vaccinated in their own homes. Caroline White, Deputy Manager of a Devon care home, said: “It’s vital that we do all we can to protect our residents against flu and Covid-19 this autumn and winter. We’re delighted to welcome NHS vaccinators to our home so that our residents can have their autumn booster.” Immunosuppressed people and people aged over 65, can currently book in for the first ever variant-targeted Covid-19 vaccine on the NHS using the National Booking Service. Walk in clinics are also advertised online. Frontline health and care workers are also eligible for the vaccination through their employer. People need to leave at least three months from their last booster. The NHS is also rolling out the seasonal flu vaccine and encouraging eligible people to take up the offer where possible. The flu vaccine is offered free to frontline health or social care workers and to those who are: 50 and over, have certain health conditions, pregnant, are in long-stay residential care or the main carer for an older or disabled person. People who are eligible for both the flu and COVID vaccines may be offered both jabs at the same time subject to supply.