Crash in Kingsbridge
There has been a collision involving several vehicles on Cookworthy Road in Kingsbridge.
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 28th June 2022 3:04 pm
(Richard Harding )
Police have closed Cookworthy Road in Kingsbridge this afternoon following a collision involving several vehicles.
Emergency services are at the scene of the collision which happened between the Higher Union Road and Lime Grove.
