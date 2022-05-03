Cruise ships heading to Dartmouth signal industry recovery

TWO cruise ships are destined to arrive at Dartmouth Harbour this month, as the holiday industry recovers from the pandemic.

Hebridean Sky will be winging its way into the port on May 10, bringing around 120 guests as part of her spring ‘Gardens by the Sea’ cruise, visiting Scilly Isles, Brittany and Guernsey as well as the South West coast.

Tricia Daniels, cruise co-ordinator at Dart Harbour, said: “The vessel is one of our most familiar sights, as she visits the town most years and was one of the few ships to return here during 2021, when cruising Covid restrictions began to lift.”

And on May 29, Hurtigruten’s Maud will return for the second of four planned visits to Dartmouth. This ship was the second of the season to visit Dartmouth last month, after the first ship Ocean Nova.