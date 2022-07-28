Cruise ships heading to Dartmouth this month
Subscribe newsletter
DARTMOUTH has three cruise ships visiting the town and harbour this month, including one which is educating its passengers at the same time. On August 3 Aegean Odyssey is welcomed back, although in a different guise. She’s now operating on behalf of the USA’s Road Scholar Programme, which provides educational travel programmes for more mature adults.
Tricia Daniels, Cruise Co-ordinator at Dart Harbour, said: “Each departure balances learning via lectures and field trips with free time, as they travel the world. On this occasion, they’re travelling from Tilbury to Dublin and will arrive here from Portsmouth and leave for Falmouth. The current plan is she will remain outside the river and her guests will arrive via the ship’s tenders.”
On August 10, Dartmouth welcomes back Hebridean Princess for the last time this season. She’ll be mid river for her short afternoon visit, from 1pm to 5pm, as part of her ‘Secrets of the South West’ itinerary.
Tricia added: “And on August 19, Hurtigruten’s Maud will be making her third visit this season, so her distinctive red and black livery will be familiar to the town. She’ll bring up to 500 guests on the final stages of the cruise, which sees them arriving from the Scillies and departing for their final stop, Dover.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |