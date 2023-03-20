The 1st Dartmouth Cubs were joined by the Beavers who are due to move up at Easter. They had a tour and history lesson about Dartmouth’s St Saviour’s Church by Margaret Probyn before taking on a quiz. You can also have a go if you visit.
The host, a former Beaver leader herself, gave them a great behind-the-scenes experience and topped off the tour in style by providing well deserved drinks and biscuits.
Dartmouth Beavers, Cubs and Scouts are going strong, we are running at comfortable capacities with waiting lists in all sections much larger than we like, this can only be reduced if new adults step forward to offer their support and free time.
Pictured left is Sectional Assistant Sue Larner, pictured Right is Cub Leader Richie Deville.