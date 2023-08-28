A CYCLIST has sustained potentially life-changing injuries following a collision in Ivybridge.
The crash happened at around 2.30pm on Sunday and involved a cyclist and a white van on Leonards Road in Ivybridge.
Police report: 'Police and Southwest Ambulance Service attended. The male cyclist was taken to Derriford Hospital where his injuries were deemed as life changing.
'The occupants of the van were uninjured.
'Leonards Road was closed for approximately four hours to allow for officers to conduct their investigation and the recovery of vehicles.
'Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses in the area that may have seen the collision or have dash camera footage to come forward quoting police log 0492 of the 27th August 2023.'