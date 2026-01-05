Officers investigating a vehicle theft are appealing to residents in Plympton to check their CCTV and doorbell footage for any sign of suspicious activity.
At some point overnight between Wednesday December 10 and Thursday December 11 a black Mercedes B Class was stolen from the Devonport area.
It is believed that the stolen vehicle was then driven to Plympton where two suspects may have carried out a number of thefts of belongings from motor vehicles parked in Redvers Grove, Sydney Close, Lavinia Drive and Merafield Road.
The stolen Mercedes was located several days later following a collision on St Levan Road in Plymouth.
PC Neil Lane said: “We are reaching out to residents living in the Underwood and Merafield areas of Plympton and asking them to check any home footage to see if they have captured any suspicious activity between around 1.15am and 3.20am on December 11.
“Any footage – even footage that may not seem overly significant – may be crucial in assisting the investigation.
“Anybody who has footage which may assist is asked to download it as soon as possible so that it does not get overwritten or deleted.”
A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s – both from Torpoint – have been arrested on suspicion of a number of vehicle crimes.
Both are currently on police bail.
Anybody with any relevant footage or information is asked to contact us via our website or 101 quoting 50250316508
