DadFest organiser and founder of Dangerous Dads CIC, Ian Blackwell, is excited about this year’s DadFest: “This is a special year as it is our tenth DadFest. We run the event because dads and children tell us how much they value getting back to nature, chilling-out and spending special time with each other and making new friends. DadFest is about having a weekend of fun with the children such as playing in the woods, trying parkour, listening to music, building dens, watching entertainers, having a go at fishing, exploring nature, camping, being creative and sharing campfire stories.