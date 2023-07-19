DadFest – the UK’s only ‘Festival of Fatherhood’ – is back between Friday, September 22, and Sunday, September 24.
It’s happening at Beryl’s Campsite in Beeson, near Kingsbridge.
This unique festival was awarded ‘Best Small Event in the UK’ by the National Outdoor Events Association.
Organised by Dangerous Dads CIC, DadFest is for dads, male carers and their children (of all ages).
DadFest organiser and founder of Dangerous Dads CIC, Ian Blackwell, is excited about this year’s DadFest: “This is a special year as it is our tenth DadFest. We run the event because dads and children tell us how much they value getting back to nature, chilling-out and spending special time with each other and making new friends. DadFest is about having a weekend of fun with the children such as playing in the woods, trying parkour, listening to music, building dens, watching entertainers, having a go at fishing, exploring nature, camping, being creative and sharing campfire stories.
“The festival is renowned for its highlight event - the ‘World Dad Dancing Championship’, hotly contested by grooving dads, much to the sheer embarrassment of their kids. The winning dad will take home the bragging rights along with a trophy for the mantlepiece.”
“DadFest 2023 will provide a range of fun activities including archery, storytelling, bat walks, bushcraft, campfire cooking, den building, a woodland trail, music, parkcour, a dads choir,
The Dad Ticket is £80, children aged 6 and up £50 and children aged 5 and under £10.
You can get more information from from: [email protected] or book on-line (there are no charges) www.dangerousdads.org.uk/dadfest2023 for tickets.