Dame Hannahs hosted their second Bingo Night at their Ivybridge site last week, raising over £700. More than 70 people packed the hall for an evening of entertainment and refreshments.
Building on the success of their first Bingo Night in September, the event attracted even more attendees, including members of the Ivybridge community, long-time supporters, and friends of Dame Hannahs. The raffle and interval refreshments were a hit, with a fantastic selection of prizes throughout the evening.
Debbie Lumsdon, Community Engagement Officer said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to our Bingo Night and helped us raise an amazing £726. It was wonderful to see so many new visitors from the local community as well as old friends. We are looking forward to planning regular Bingo Nights in the New Year.”