With heatwaves becoming ever more common as a result of climate change, a new study reveals which areas have been the most successful so far in adopting eco-friendly practices, specifically by using solar panels.
South Devon features among the top 10 most eco-friendly constituencies with 5,927 installations per 100,000 residents putting it in 6th place in the table.
Solar panels now provide electricity for 5,412 homes throughout its 91,318 population.
The study, conducted by energy-efficiency experts Green Improve, examined the number of solar panel installations per 100,000 residents in each constituency.
The areas with the highest number have been named the most eco-friendly in 2025, revealing a stark divide in renewable energy adoption.
Daniel McCowan, Director of Green Improve, comments, "These findings highlight the significant regional differences in renewable energy adoption across Great Britain. The concentration of solar panels in South Western and Welsh constituencies shows how these communities are embracing sustainable energy solutions.
"The stark contrast between Ynys Môn, otherwise known as Anglesey, with over 7,500 installations per 100,000 people, and London areas, with fewer than 200, raises important questions about access to renewable technology.
"As energy costs remain high, solar panels offer a practical way to reduce long-term expenses while contributing to national carbon reduction targets. Communities that invest in renewable infrastructure now will be better positioned for future energy challenges."
Solar panels work by converting sunlight into electricity using the photovoltaic effect.
This process involves capturing sunlight with photovoltaic (PV) cells, which are made of semiconductor materials like silicon.
When sunlight hits these cells, it excites electrons, creating an electrical current.
This direct current (DC) is then converted to alternating current (AC) by an inverter, making it usable for household appliances and the electrical grid.
South Hams District Council is installing solar panels at three of its leisure centers: Ivybridge, Dartmouth, and Totnes.
The council is also upgrading Quayside Leisure Centre in Kingsbridge with solar panels.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.