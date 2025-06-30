Update at 10:52am on Tuesday 1 July:
Sophie, who was reported missing from Totnes, has been found safe and well by officers.
Devon and Cornwall Police thank the public for sharing their appeal.
Original on Monday 30 June:
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sophie Heard, 15, who has been reported missing from the Kingsbridge area.
Sophie was last seen in the Totnes area at around 4pm on Sunday 29 June.
She is described as a white female with dark red hair, and she wears glasses. She is 5ft 7in tall.
She was last seen wearing a black top, black jeans and white trainers.
She also has links to the Totnes and Torquay areas.
If you have seen Sophie, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 952 of 29/6/25.
