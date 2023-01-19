Nicky Puttick from South Dartmoor Community Energy, said: “This Winter has seen the majority of us use our heating less, and as a result of this many people are noticing increased damp and mould in their homes. In the same way that we’ve all adapted to using less energy around the home, there are simple behavioural changes we can make to help alleviate condensation, damp and mould. The team at SDCE offer free and impartial guidance and support with any energy-related issues in the home, including damp. See www.sdce.org.uk for details of how to request our support.