Five strong women, five outstanding singing talents, five best friends.
Daphne’s Flight are an exceptional force in British music.
Chris While, Helen Watson, Julie Matthews, Melanie Harrold and Miranda Sykes are among the UK’s most-loved and respected artists individually, but when they join forces on stage something magical happens.
Imagine, if you can, the instrumental sparkle and songwriting creds of The Traveling Wilburys combined with the striking vocal prowess of Sweet Honey In The Rock.
Then add the warmth and down-to-earth humour of The Derry Girls and you’ll be somewhere in Daphne’s territory.
They create a unique sound and energy which unites singer-songwriter, folk, blues and more.
To see five women-of-a certain-age singing and sharing their lives together is inspirational and empowering to women (and men!) of all ages and their sum equals much more than the individual parts – a status most ‘supergroups' fail to reach. There is a transferable joy and energy between stage and audience, as these powerful women simply do what they do best.
Daphne’s Flight are survivors. Of the music industry, of relationships, of demons. Of life. They are stronger and wiser for those experiences and have made them into an entirely positive collective force.
In an era of playlists-by-genre, it takes bravery to combine such a rich variety of styles on one record and this eclecticism is its strength. To those ears Daphne’s Flight may be reaching for the first time - listen without prejudice, and join this celebration of longevity, equality, empowerment and friendship.
Helen Watson has an enviable rock and roll pedigree.
Signing a major deal to EMI in the mid-80s, her album Blue Slipper featured Little Feat's Lowell George and Richie Hayward.
Chris While learned her craft in the folk clubs of northern England, raised a family before starting her career, joined The Albion Band in 1993, became Fairport Convention’s go-to Sandy Denny stand in, tours with Julie and her daughter Kellie and is one of the most respected singers in the UK.
Julie Matthews plied her trade in the piano bars of Europe, battled alcoholism, signed a publishing deal, toured with the Albion Band and has written hundreds of songs both solo and as part of the longest-lasting female duo in Britain, Chris While & Julie Matthews.
Melanie Harrold had a major deal too, in her past life as Joanna Carlin. She’s recorded with Gerry Rafferty and performed as Irma Cetas with Hank Wangford.
She then became a voice therapist.
Miranda Sykes took up the double bass at the age of eight and is the long-time bassist and vocalist with Show Of Hands. She tours as a solo artist and with While and Matthews, Hannah Martin and Jim Crawford.
Daphne’s Flight first performed together 25 years ago at Cambridge Folk Festival, before recording an album and touring the following year in 1996.
Now, after a 20-year sabbatical and a line-up change, the unfettered joy of music and what it does for both artist and audience in the moment is still their driving force.
