Locals are invited to take part in a fun-filled, action packed day as part of Dart Gig Club’s fundraiser towards a new traditional wooden Cornish Pilot Gig.
The family friendly event will be held at Mayor’s Avenue Gardens from 10am to 4pm on Saturday March 29 and will include a series of rowing challenges, races, a raffle and refreshments served from the tea hut.
Club members will demonstrate their sport by taking part in a series of fun races on the River Dart.
Members of the public can step up to an Ergo Challenge in the Bandstand where they will be able to test their endurance on rowing machines, with fun distance targets to hit.
And the club will also showcase a traditional gig in the park, giving everyone the chance to see for themselves the craftsmanship behind these incredible boats.
Members have been saving towards a brand-new traditional gig since their new shed was built in Coronation Park two years ago.
The £27,000 gig is already on order and club has launched a ‘Row for Rivets’ campaign in a bid to raise the final £16,000 towards the total cost.
It takes 3,000 rivets to build a gig boat and supporters can sponsor rivets at £5 a pop, or 30 for £150.
Club chairwoman Tara Horwood explained: “Having a third wooden gig in our fleet will ensure all our members get to regularly row and experience rowing a traditional wooden boat, and it will help to keep our racing crews competitive.
“Dart Gig Club is more than just a rowing club – it’s a community built on teamwork, heritage and passion for the water.
“With help from our local community, we can bring our new wooden gig – Smudger – home and continue to make gig rowing accessible for all.
“We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to our fun fundraising day in the park.”
If you would like to make a donation towards Dart Gig Club’s new gig visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/dartgigclub-newboat