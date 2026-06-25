Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority are marking the Day of the Seafarer today Thursday, June 25.
Organised by the International Maritime Organisation, this year’s campaign highlights the hardship, pressure and risks of life at sea, especially in high‑risk and conflict‑affected areas, while underscoring seafarers’ essential role in keeping global trade moving.
Centred on the line “Carrying world trade. Carrying the risks”, it stresses that their vital contribution often remains out of sight despite difficult and dangerous conditions.
A spokesperson for the DHNA said: “Hard hats off' to all our amazing seafarers, from those in the fishing trade to our commercial captains, navigators, crew and pilots.
“We have seen you work in all conditions and it doesn't go unnoticed.”
If you would like to take part and are a seafarer you can share what “Carrying world trade. Carrying the risks.” means to you.
Tell them about the realities of life at sea, the challenges you face, or the moments that define your work.
Join the conversation using #DayoftheSeafarer
If you work in shipping or the maritime industry you can highlight how your company or organization supports seafarers’ safety, wellbeing and mental health — particularly for those operating in high-risk or conflict-affected areas.
Everyone can recognise the contribution, resilience and sacrifices of seafarers worldwide.
Share your message using #DayoftheSeafarer
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.