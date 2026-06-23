A group of Year 6 pupils and teachers from Dartmouth Academy recently went on a residential to Skern Adventure hostel at Appledore in North Devon.
On Day One their spokesperson said: “It was a very easy, calm journey where most treats and sweets were eaten in the first 30 minutes.
“We’re all settled into our accommodation and are about to start our first activity.
After a super trip up, lunch was demolished and they got ready for the assault course.
They did some team building first, working on trust and listening to one another before heading down steep slides and throwing themselves onto a large inflatable ball.
They all pushed through their fear barriers and were very supportive of one another when they thought that we couldn’t do something
A delicious dinner followed and then they danced their socks off at their own personal disco.
Some of them stayed up to watch some of the football before going to bed to get a good rest before surfing the following day.
The spokesperson gave an update: “After a cheery wake up, the highlights of the England game were watched and we had a post-match debrief before filling our tummies.
“The sunshine appeared and we had an incredible walk along the coast path to Westward Ho!
“We learnt about the “Wreckers” who tricked ships into crashing before stealing their loot!
“We also learnt about tides and how the moon controls our seas.”
The afternoon was spent in the water surfing like pros, catching the waves.
Everyone had a go and the sea lit up with all of the Year 6’s smiles.
A bbq style dinner was much appreciated before doing some orienteering around the site.
The group woke to the last day of the residential.
The spokesperson summed up the visit: “We have all had a brilliant time and the children have been absolute super stars.
“Everyone has given something a go, tried something new and even made new friends over the last three days.
“This morning took us up the highest ropes in the Southwest.
“A lot of our Year 6s really had to dig deep and beat the inner heights demons.
“Lots of them ventured up the highest challenge and made it look easy yet the lightly lower course was equally difficult.
“There were a lot of very funny moments and faces of relief when they came back down.”
Following the ropes the group went downhill mountain boarding.
To imagine it you need to think skateboard on 4x4 wheels going down a hill at a significant speed.
They all did very well and very much earnt their warm sausage rolls for lunch.
A final word from the spokesperson: We went back with very fond memories that will last a lifetime.
“Thank you to Skern Adventure and our amazing instructor Laura.”
Principal Paul Girardot underline the ethos of the Academy: “Our core values of courage, compassion, and ambition shape everything we do. We encourage our pupils to be courageous in their learning, to show compassion in their interactions, and to pursue their goals with ambition and determination.
“These values are embedded in both our aspirational curriculum and the way we relate to each other every day.”
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