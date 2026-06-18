The group behind a Dartmouth fundraiser said there has been an overwhelming response to a sponsorship appeal to refurbish Dartmouth’s iconic whalers and blue boats that have been part of the history of The Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta.
Back in April, supporter Basil Williams launched a fund inviting people to pay £20 to have their names painted on an oar.
With still a few weeks to go until the closing date, he has raised almost £1,500 towards the major refit - which has been further boosted by a generous £1,000 donation from St Petrox Trust Lands.
Basil said: “The response from members of the public has been fantastic.
“The original idea was to try and obtain 90 pledges during the four months from May to July and already we have 72 donations, which has included 11 from Dartmouth Bell Ringers, who wanted to give something back to compensate for waking everyone up with their ringing each morning of Regatta.
“Those passionate about Regatta local rowing, both current rowers, families and businesses in the town and those further afield, have supported the campaign and we are grateful for the marvellous donation of a further £1,000 from St Petrox Trust Lands.”
Local rowing in the Regatta can be traced back to as early as 1847 and remains one of the most popular features of the programme, held over many days and attracting competitive crews.
Last year’s Regatta saw 47 local rowing races held over three days with 250 crews and 915 competitors.
In 1989, after using boats from the Britannia Royal Naval College for several years, the Regatta Local Rowing purchased its own seven whalers and in 1991 a further seven blue boats.
Basil added: “A massive thank you to everyone who donated towards the appeal and, of course, to artist Paul Barclay who has carried out all of the art work free of charge.”
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