Children from the nursery at Dartmouth Academy, recently enjoyed an exciting educational visit to Totnes Rare Breeds Farm, where they had the opportunity to get up close to a variety of friendly animals.
Throughout the day, the children met goats, chickens and pigs, learning more about the different animals and their habitats.
One of the highlights of the visit was spending time in the popular ‘Pet Corner’, where pupils were able to make some new furry and feathered friends.
The trip provided a wonderful opportunity for children to develop their understanding of the natural world through hands on experiences.
The visit forms part of Dartmouth Academy nursery's commitment to providing enriching experiences that support children's learning, development and wellbeing.
Dartmouth Academy nursery also welcomes local families to its popular ‘Stay & Play’ sessions, which take place from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on selected Tuesdays throughout the term. Upcoming sessions are on June 23, June 30 and July 7.
Open to children aged two to four and their parents or carers, the sessions provide a safe and welcoming environment where children can enjoy toys, activities and sensory play designed to support early development.
No booking is required, with families invited to simply drop in and join the fun.
Jennifer Tierney, Primary Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: "Trips like this provide wonderful opportunities for our nursery children to explore the world around them through hands on experiences.
The children were excited to meet so many different animals, and it was fantastic to see their curiosity and enthusiasm throughout the day.
It was a memorable visit that sparked plenty of conversations and learning back at school.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said: "The early years are such an important stage in a child's development, and experiences like this stay with children long after the visit has ended.
Meeting animals, exploring a new environment and learning through play helps build confidence and communication skills.”
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