Dartington children meet Camilla

The children at Dartington Church of England Academy, which is sponsored by the Learning Academy Partnership, have been participating in a national charity project connecting generations within communities together with the love of reading. A wonderful yet simple idea that has made such a valuable impact on both our children and elderly members across the UK. The project not only helps children to become more confident in their reading skills, but also builds relationships between schools and older members of our community helping them to feel less isolated.

Supported by the Exeter Diocese, the academy was introduced to the Silver Stories charity found six children who loved to read and asked them to be involved. They became the Dartington Silver Readers and were paired up with some Silver Listeners across the country.

Each week, the children call their Silver Listener and they share stories, poems and anecdotes from their week. They build relationships and share the joy of stories from week to week. Allanna, one of the Silver Readers, said “One of our favourite stories was The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark”. Florence said “I really like reading to my Silver Listener because she always tells me how much I have improved and it makes me feel happy.”

On Tuesday July 19 2022, the Silver Listeners were invited to meet two patrons of the charity: Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall and Esther Rantzen. They travelled to Cornwall, Charlestown Primary, and had the opportunity to chat to them both about the positive impact the charity work has had on them. They even enjoyed scrumptious tea and cakes whilst making incredible memories to cherish forever.

Charlotte Huish, Head of Academy at Dartington C of E Academy said: