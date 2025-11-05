“I’m delighted that these two distinguished individuals have joined our mission, as privileged custodians of the Dartington Estate and its precious historic buildings, to continue securing a sustainable financial basis for the Trust and ending decades of losses once and for all. Syra brings highly relevant experience of partnering with regulatory bodies and local organisations, while David, as an external adviser, has been a key figure in our difficult turnaround over the last two years. He will undertake additional responsibilities as Deputy Chair of DHT and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. DHT is extremely fortunate to have Syra and David on board and I, along with my fellow Trustees, looking forward to working closely with both of them to achieve further progress at Dartington.”