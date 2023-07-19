LandWorks, the prisoner resettlement scheme in Dartington, welcomed 275 supporters, volunteers, and partners to its annual Supporters Day to celebrate 10 years of achievement.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Despite the damp weather, the event attracted a record turnout and raised over £3,000 through sales of the charity’s wooden and ceramic gifts, garden furniture and freshly grown vegetables.
“Over 100 copies of LandWorks’ powerful and thought-provoking new book Acceptance were also purchased, along with several hundred raffle tickets.”
LandWorks opened its doors in July 2013, and had since helped more than 200 ex-offenders to find a route back into the community and employment through a combination of vocational skills training, practical living support, and counselling. Some 94% of former trainees seeking employment are in work, and fewer than 6% go on to reoffend within a year.
In his supporter’s day address, Totnes and South Devon MP Anthony Mangnall said: “LandWorks is the most extraordinary local organisation.
For over 10 years it has quietly and successfully helped hundreds of people out of prison and back into society. The LandWorks model should not just be unique to South Devon but should be put in place across the whole country.”
Professor Nick Hardwick, HM Chief Inspector of HM Prisons added: “At a time when the prison system is facing many challenges, Ministers should note that LandWorks provides one of the best examples in the country of how we can reduce reoffending, turn lives around and prevent future victims.”
Acceptance can be purchased online at LandWorks.org.uk, or at the LandWorks shop.