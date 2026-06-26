South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith wants the farming minister to see for himself the plight of ponies on Dartmoor.
She has invited Dame Angela Eagle to visit Dartmoor after raising concerns about the future of farming there during a Westminster Hall debate on the financial sustainability of the farming sector.
Speaking during the debate, Miss Smith invited the Minister to meet farmers, commoners, Dartmoor hill pony organisations and the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group following growing concerns over proposed livestock stocking reductions and the long-term sustainability of farming on Dartmoor.
Although the Minister did not respond to the invitation during his closing speech, Miss Smith said she will now follow up in writing.
Miss Smith said: “I hope the Minister will accept my invitation to visit Dartmoor and hear directly from the people who know the moor best.
The future of Dartmoor’s hill ponies, our farming communities and the wider landscape are closely linked. Seeing the challenges first-hand is the best way to understand why local voices must be at the heart of decisions affecting the moor.”
During the debate, Miss Smith also reiterated her concerns that Natural England is pressing ahead with changes to livestock stocking levels before the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group has completed its work on developing a long-term approach to farming and environmental management on Dartmoor.
A petition to save the Dartmoor Hill Pony from a feared cull this winter has gained momentum as fears of wildfires rose in the record-breaking heatwave last week.
Signatures now stand at over 200k, and the petition is gaining national media attention as campaigners highlight the important role the ponies play in regulating the level of molinia grass on the moor.
The grass is now dominant on the moor, but it is highly flammable and, in hot weather, can increase the risk of wildfires.
A wildfire on Dartmoor in May 2025 destroyed almost 500 hectares of moorland.
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