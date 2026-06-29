The national campaign, led by Resolve, the UK's leading organisation on community safety and anti-social behaviour, runs until July 5 and aims to raise awareness of ASB, encourage reporting and help create safer communities.
ASB Awareness Week is backed by Resolve members, HM Government, the Local Government Association and national partners including the National Police Chiefs' Council, National Fire Chiefs' Council, Historic England, Neighbourhood Watch, the Premier League Charitable Fund, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, as well as Devon & Cornwall Police and other forces nationwide.
Lead Inspector for Neighbourhood Policing Steve Philp said: "In the last 12 months, we have seen a 10.2 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour incidents.
"This has been achieved by working with Community Safety Partnerships, housing authorities and other agencies, while focusing our delivery through our Neighbourhood Policing Teams, who have the best understanding of their communities.
"Fifteen locations across Devon and Cornwall were also identified as hotspots for ASB and have benefited over the last two years from additional foot patrols conducted by police officers and street marshals, thanks to Home Office funding.
"We hope this reduction in ASB boosts the confidence of the public in reporting it to us, as they are the other key to reducing the harm it causes. Every report helps us allocate our resources most effectively, whether that is through enforcement or engagement with charities, youth organisations and community groups."
Inspector Philp said anti-social behaviour continued to have a significant impact on communities.
"ASB affects people's sense of safety, their mental health and, for some, their ability to remain in their home.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home and neighbourhood, and the public are our strongest partners in achieving this. If ASB is blighting your community, please report it."
Residents can report anti-social behaviour by using the "Report" section of the Devon & Cornwall Police website and selecting "Report anti-social behaviour", or by calling 101.
People can also sign up for the Devon and Cornwall Community Messaging service to receive updates about issues in their area and communicate directly with Devon & Cornwall Police. The force is also encouraging residents to complete its community priority survey to highlight the issues that matter most where they live.
Neighbourhood Policing Teams have a range of powers available to tackle ASB, including Community Protection Warnings, Community Protection Notices, Criminal Behaviour Orders, Civil Injunctions, Closure Orders, Public Spaces Protection Orders and dispersal powers.
Rebecca Bryant, Chief Executive of Resolve, said: "ASB Awareness Week is an important national campaign that brings frontline practitioners together to raise awareness of anti-social behaviour, which remains a major concern for communities.
"It is a deeply disruptive issue that affects how safe people feel, their wellbeing and, for some, whether they can remain in their home.
"ASB Awareness Week is about raising awareness, improving confidence in reporting and strengthening the partnerships needed to respond effectively. We are delighted that Devon & Cornwall Police is supporting this vital campaign."
For more information about ASB Awareness Week, visit the Resolve website.
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