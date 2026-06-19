Devon and Cornwall Police are giving away eight free spaces for a ladies-only motorcycle safety course on Saturday, June 27 at GT Motorcycles in Plymouth.
It is a one-day course involving a morning classroom session, a lunch break, and a three-hour observed ride-out with a police officer or staff member.
The Police say motorcycle safety for women is heavily underrepresented and believe this is an opportunity to “learn some new skills, build confidence and make new friends” in a safe and controlled environment.
Spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis due to the limited group size.
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