Fifteen Year 9 pupils from Dartmouth Academy, have returned from an unforgettable sailing voyage aboard ‘Prolific’, a 60-foot yacht, after a week of teamwork, adventure, and learning at sea.
Departing from Southampton, the students spent five days living and working together onboard. What began as a group of individual friendships quickly transformed into a united and confident team, impressing the crew with their maturity, enthusiasm, and teamwork.
The voyage was made possible thanks to the continued and generous support of the Royal Dart Youth Sailing Trust, which fully funds these valuable opportunities for Dartmouth Academy pupils.
The Prolific crew echoed this praise, describing the pupils as “an excellent group who were a joy to have on board”. Staff noted how quickly the pupils grew into a cohesive, supportive team – demonstrating resilience, empathy, and curiosity throughout the voyage.
This voyage is part of Dartmouth Academy’s wider commitment to real-world learning, character development, and partnership with the local community to offer every young person opportunities that go beyond the classroom.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: "It was an incredible experience to see our pupils thrive outside the classroom, building friendships, learning new skills, and gaining self-confidence. They represented the school beautifully and we are so proud of them."
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West said: "This is what education is truly about, opening doors and expanding horizons. Opportunities like this empower young people with lifelong skills and memories. We are incredibly proud of the students and thankful to the Royal Dart Youth Sailing Trust for making this possible."
All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.